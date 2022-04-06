Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 328 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,410,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

