Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 915 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

