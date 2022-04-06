Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 38,424 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. KB Home has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

