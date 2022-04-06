Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 231,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

