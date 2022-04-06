Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20.

