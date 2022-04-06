Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

