Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,373 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BGS opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

