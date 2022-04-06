Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 428 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.93.

FMC opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

