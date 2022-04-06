Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.