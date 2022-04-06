Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 6,647 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.