Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 682,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,322. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

