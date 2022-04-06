Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,302. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

