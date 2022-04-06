J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.