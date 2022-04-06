Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.30

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 168728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Itafos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$586.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.