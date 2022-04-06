Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.90. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 5,034 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

