iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.73

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $204.73 and last traded at $204.58, with a volume of 89289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.40.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.