iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. 3,600,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

