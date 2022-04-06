iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,330 shares.The stock last traded at $160.85 and had previously closed at $158.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,199,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after acquiring an additional 873,805 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

