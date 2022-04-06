iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $117.80

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.80 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 362686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

