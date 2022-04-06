iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.60. 3,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

