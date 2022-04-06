iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 871,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 361,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

