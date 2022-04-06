Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $875,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

