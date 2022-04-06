IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

IRIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

