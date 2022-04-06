iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $192.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $169.27 and last traded at $162.94, with a volume of 2925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.67.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

