IOST Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $594.55 million and approximately $176.65 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00268201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105366 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

