IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.45

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.45 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). IOG shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,280,264 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £206.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71.

IOG

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

