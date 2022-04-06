IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.45

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.45 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). IOG shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,280,264 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £206.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71.
About IOG (LON:IOG)
Read More
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.