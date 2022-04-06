Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/1/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).
- 3/11/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,923. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.