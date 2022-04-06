Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38).

3/11/2022 – Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,923. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.