Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Energizer (ENR)

Energizer (NYSE: ENR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Energizer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $37.00.

3/22/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $40.00.

3/16/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Energizer stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

