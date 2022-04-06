Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Down 4%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 9,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Invesque alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48. The company has a market cap of C$95.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.16.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$65.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.