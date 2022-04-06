Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 31,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 122,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 114,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,091,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,042,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter.

