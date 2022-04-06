Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VMO opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $877,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

