Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of IHIT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

