Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 1,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invacare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

