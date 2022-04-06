Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $9.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,646. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.09.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

