Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market cap of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
About Interserve (LON:IRV)
See Also
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.