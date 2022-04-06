International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

