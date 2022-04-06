International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM's growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. The company is likely to benefit from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. It is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on a hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.”

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

