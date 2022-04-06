Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Raises Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

IFS opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

IFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

