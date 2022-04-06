Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE:ICE opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

