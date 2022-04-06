Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INSP opened at $262.12 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.