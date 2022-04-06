Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 7,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF comprises about 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 12.52% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

