Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. 49,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,690,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.