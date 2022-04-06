Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 562 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20.
NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.
VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
