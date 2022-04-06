Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 562 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.