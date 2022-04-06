Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$527,747.50 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Alain Tremblay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$527,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$865,505.90.
Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.
Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
