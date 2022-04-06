Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$527,747.50 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Alain Tremblay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$527,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$865,505.90.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.32%.

SIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

