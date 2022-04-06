Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells 378,481 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RH stock opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $317.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.75 and its 200 day moving average is $515.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

