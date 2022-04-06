Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Sells 378,481 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of RH stock opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $317.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.75 and its 200 day moving average is $515.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RH. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
