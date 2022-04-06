Insider Selling: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.44), for a total value of £199,000 ($260,983.61).

Alan Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Alan Scott sold 19,650 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.20), for a total value of £152,877 ($200,494.43).

LON:MWY opened at GBX 804 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £517.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 775.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.14. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc has a 12-month low of GBX 679.47 ($8.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($11.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s previous dividend of $3.30. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

