Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 945,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,021. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

