Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,106. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after buying an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

