Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 7,242 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,922. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

