Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 667 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,590. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

CRVL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

